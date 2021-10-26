2 Strong 4 Bullies
Out-of-towners prepare to visit Cleveland for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Induction Ceremony

Randa Lewis and her husband are driving from Alabama to attend their first Rock Hall Induction Ceremony. It will also be their first visit to Cleveland.(WOIO)
By Damon Maloney
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Saturday, Oct. 30 the Rock Hall’s Induction Ceremony takes place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. It can be viewed on HBO and HBO Max.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021

Performer Category: Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren

Early Influence Award: Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, Gil Scott-Heron

Musical Excellence Award: LL Cool J, Billy Preston, Randy Rhoads

Ahmet Ertegun Award: Clarence Avant

Out-of-towners are preparing for the party.

Randa Lewis and her husband managed to get tickets. It will be their first-time attending an induction ceremony and their first-time to visiting Cleveland.

“The Foo Fighters are one of our favorite bands, and we’ve seen them once at Buddha Fest in 2018,” Lewis said. “And we’ve been dying to see them again. So this was a perfect opportunity. I’m so excited-- just as excited about the presenters as I am about the inductees. We are huge music fans.”

“Who else are you excited to see and hear from,” asked 19 News This Morning Anchor Damon Maloney.

“Tina Turner. definitely love her,” Lewis said. “I’m a child of the 80s. So the Go-Go’s. I’m excited to see them. And of course, I mean, they’re all legends. (I) love. LL Cool J. You know, I grew up when he was the little skinny rapper guy in the 80s.”

Be sure to watch a special edition of 19 News This Morning live from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday, October 29-- ahead of Saturday’s induction ceremony.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

