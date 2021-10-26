Stanley Ford, the Akron man who killed 9 people, sentenced by judge following jury’s recommendation for life in prison

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Stanley Ford, the Akron man convicted of killing nine people during three arson incidents, will be formally sentenced on Tuesday.

Ford will face Judge Christine Croce at 9 a.m. in a Summit County Common Pleas Courtroom.

The jury was tasked with recommending a sentence in the case after delivering a guilty verdict on almost all charges, including nine counts of aggravated murder.

Instead of the death penalty, the jury suggested life in prison.

Judge Croce is now responsible for the actual sentencing.

Ford, who was originally facing more than two dozen criminal charges, was convicted recently of murdering nine people in three separate fires that he set intentionally in 2016 and 2017.

The first fire was on April 18, 2016, at 719 Fultz Avenue. Lindell Lewis and Gloria Jean Hart were killed.

The second fire was on Jan. 23, 2017, at 723 Russell Avenue. A Dodge Durango was set on fire; nobody was hurt.

The third fire was on May 15, 2017, at 693 Fultz Avenue. Seven people were killed, including two adults and five kids.

The victims were identified as:

Jared Boggs, 14 Daisia Huggins, 6 Kyle Huggins, 5 Alivia Huggins, 3 Cameron Huggins, 16 months old Dennis Huggins, 35 Angela Boggs, 38 Lindell Lewis, 56 Gloria Jean Hart, 61

A mistrial was initially declared for Ford in June 2020 during the first court proceedings.

Shortly after meeting with jurors then, Judge Croce called the mistrial because of the challenges of moving forward with a fair trial while still practicing safe COVID-19 protocols.

19 News spoke to Ford in 2017 when he was living in a home next to one he allegedly set on fire.

