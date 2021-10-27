Jury finds 83-year-old Cleveland man not guilty of murdering his wife in 1974

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly Cleveland man was found not guilty Wednesday afternoon in his second trial for the 1974 murder of his wife.

Isiah Andrew, 83, spent more than four decades in prison for the murder of Regina, but always maintained his innocence.

He was granted a new trial in 2020 and released on bond.

The second jury trial began on Oct. 19 in front of visiting Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Timothy McGinty.

Regina was stabbed 11 times in the Colonial House Hotel.

Her body was found dumped in Forest Park, wrapped in bedroom linen.

Andrews was represented by the Ohio Innocence Project, a law partnership with the University of Cincinnati.

