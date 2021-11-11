Gov. DeWine is honoring veterans all day at events across Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine is set to participate in several Veterans Day events on Thursday.

He is traveling to Milan, Sandusky and Georgetown for events honoring Ohio’s veterans, according to a news release.

The first event is taking place at Edison High School in Milan. Watch live in the video player below.

Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak, one of 13 service members killed during a bombing attack in Afghanistan, was a 2017 graduate there.

Maxton Soviak, a 2017 graduate of Edison High School, was identified as the Navy medic who was killed in an attack the the Kabul airport. (EHOVE Career Center)

DeWine will then visit the Ohio Veterans Homes in Sandusky and Georgetown.

The events are closed to media because they are happening in nursing homes.

