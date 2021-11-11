Gov. DeWine is honoring veterans all day at events across Ohio
Published: Nov. 11, 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine is set to participate in several Veterans Day events on Thursday.
He is traveling to Milan, Sandusky and Georgetown for events honoring Ohio’s veterans, according to a news release.
The first event is taking place at Edison High School in Milan. Watch live in the video player below.
Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak, one of 13 service members killed during a bombing attack in Afghanistan, was a 2017 graduate there.
DeWine will then visit the Ohio Veterans Homes in Sandusky and Georgetown.
The events are closed to media because they are happening in nursing homes.
