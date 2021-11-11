Grand re-opening planned for Cleveland businesses launched right before COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A grand re-opening is planned for Saturday in support several businesses that launched in Cleveland just months before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Organizers are encouraging people to visit black-owned businesses at the Shops at GlenVillage to give them a fighting chance to survive during this tough economy.

A re-grand opening is set to help several businesses that launched just before the covid-19 pandemic struck. (GlenVillageCLE.com)

The grand re-opening is from 12 to 3 p.m. at 1400 E. 105th Street.

The featured businesses include: Cleveland Cold Brew Coffee & Cafe, Premier Barber Lounge, I Specz Eyewear, Vitiman Kandie, Pipe’N Hot Grill, House of B Jewels and Zanzibar - Z Express.

The Shops at GlenVillage provides a physical location to aspiring entrepreneurs. The space allows people the ability to test their business ideas and grow.

The incubation period also includes training and mentorship from local partners.

The effort is part of revitalization work going on in the city’s Glenville neighborhood as part of Mayor Frank Jackson’s Neighborhood Transformation Initiative.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.