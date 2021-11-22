2 Strong 4 Bullies
One person found dead following late night crash in Cleveland

By Damon Maloney
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:17 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS confirms that a man was dead when they arrived to the scene of a crash at St. Clair Ave. and Woodworth Ave. in Cleveland.

The incident happened Sunday around 11 p.m. At least two vehicles were involved.

A couple told 19 News they heard the crash from their home and pulled the man out of the vehicle.

One person is dead following a late night crash in Cleveland.
19 News has calls into police to learn more.

One person is dead following a late night crash in Cleveland.
