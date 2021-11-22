One person found dead following late night crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS confirms that a man was dead when they arrived to the scene of a crash at St. Clair Ave. and Woodworth Ave. in Cleveland.

The incident happened Sunday around 11 p.m. At least two vehicles were involved.

A couple told 19 News they heard the crash from their home and pulled the man out of the vehicle.

One person is dead following a late night crash in Cleveland. (woio)

19 News has calls into police to learn more.

Watch for a live report on 19 News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

One person is dead following a late night crash in Cleveland. (WOIO)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.