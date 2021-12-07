Fire destroys Toys for Tots collection for Tuscarawas County families

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Organizers for the Toys for Tots collection for Tuscarawas County families are scrambling following a fire at a building that was storing donations.

Megan Jones is the local Toys for Tots organizer.

She told 19 News that a retired Marine graciously donated space at his business in Sherrodsville, in neighboring Carroll County, called Lincolns & Things. She added that the retired Marine has donated space for the last several years.

A fire Monday afternoon destroyed the man’s business and all of the toys being stored in the building on Dana Road SW.

Organizers show some of the many items collected for Toys for Tots program serving families in Tuscarawas County. (Megan Jones)

Jones said plans are underway to collect new toys and get them to families.

Those wanting to help can drop off toys to Calvary United Methodist Church in Sherrodsville.

The cause of the fire isn’t known.

