Parma man pleads not guilty to deadly Lakewood pedestrian accident

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The attorney for the driver accused of fatally hitting a pedestrian last month sent in a not guilty plea to Lakewood Municipal Court officials.

James Wolf, 54, of Parma is charged with vehicular manslaughter, full time and attention and clear view to front.

Karen Mack, 57, was struck while crossing W. 117th and Clifton in Lakewood around 4 p.m. on Nov. 22.

Lakewood police said Wolf was making a right-hand turn onto West 117th Street when he struck Mack.

Multiple people witnessed the accident and called 911 for help and tried to help Mack.

If convicted, Wolf could face 90 days in jail and a $750 fine.

A pre-trial is now scheduled for Jan. 12, 2022.

