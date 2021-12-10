BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Brookfield Township Police confirmed a driver was arrested after a traffic stop lead to officers finding various suspected drugs on Dec. 9.

BTPD stated officers pulled over a vehicle driving from Farrell to Warren for a marked lanes violation.

Officers detected criminal indicators and a probable search cause was conducted on the vehicle, according to BTPD.

BTPD said the following were found inside the vehicle:

13.9 grams of suspected cocaine

1.2 grams of an unknown gray powder

22 grams of marijuana

various packaging materials

digital scale

cash

three cell phones

The driver was arrested for drug paraphernalia, BTPD confirmed.

Additional charges for possession of drugs and drug trafficking are pending lab results, according to BTPD.

Brookfield Township Police seize suspected cocaine, marijuana from driver (Brookfield Township Police)

