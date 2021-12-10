2 Strong 4 Bullies
Brookfield Township Police seize suspected cocaine, marijuana from driver

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Brookfield Township Police confirmed a driver was arrested after a traffic stop lead to officers finding various suspected drugs on Dec. 9.

BTPD stated officers pulled over a vehicle driving from Farrell to Warren for a marked lanes violation.

Officers detected criminal indicators and a probable search cause was conducted on the vehicle, according to BTPD.

BTPD said the following were found inside the vehicle:

  • 13.9 grams of suspected cocaine
  • 1.2 grams of an unknown gray powder
  • 22 grams of marijuana
  • various packaging materials
  • digital scale
  • cash
  • three cell phones

The driver was arrested for drug paraphernalia, BTPD confirmed.

Additional charges for possession of drugs and drug trafficking are pending lab results, according to BTPD.

