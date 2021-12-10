Brookfield Township Police seize suspected cocaine, marijuana from driver
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Brookfield Township Police confirmed a driver was arrested after a traffic stop lead to officers finding various suspected drugs on Dec. 9.
BTPD stated officers pulled over a vehicle driving from Farrell to Warren for a marked lanes violation.
Officers detected criminal indicators and a probable search cause was conducted on the vehicle, according to BTPD.
BTPD said the following were found inside the vehicle:
- 13.9 grams of suspected cocaine
- 1.2 grams of an unknown gray powder
- 22 grams of marijuana
- various packaging materials
- digital scale
- cash
- three cell phones
The driver was arrested for drug paraphernalia, BTPD confirmed.
Additional charges for possession of drugs and drug trafficking are pending lab results, according to BTPD.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.