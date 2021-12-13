Man who killed a Broadview Heights woman in her home gets life in prison
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Akron man was sentenced to life in prison Monday morning for the murder of a 38-year-old Broadview Heights woman.
Bryant Hargove Jr. pleaded guilty Monday to the charges of murder, robbery and tampering with evidence.
Hargrove Jr. will be eligible for parole after serving 18 years.
Jolene Decker-Keres was found dead inside her home in the 1100 block of Royalwood Road around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 21.
Hargrove Jr. was taken into custody on July 4.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.