Man who killed a Broadview Heights woman in her home gets life in prison

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Akron man was sentenced to life in prison Monday morning for the murder of a 38-year-old Broadview Heights woman.

Bryant Hargove Jr. pleaded guilty Monday to the charges of murder, robbery and tampering with evidence.

Hargrove Jr. will be eligible for parole after serving 18 years.

The Broadview Heights woman was murdered on June 21, 2021. ((Source: GoFundMe))

Jolene Decker-Keres was found dead inside her home in the 1100 block of Royalwood Road around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 21.

Bryant Hargrove Jr. ((Source: Broadview Heights police))

Hargrove Jr. was taken into custody on July 4.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.