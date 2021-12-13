2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man who killed a Broadview Heights woman in her home gets life in prison

Bryant Hargrove Jr. (Source: WOIO)
Bryant Hargrove Jr. (Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Akron man was sentenced to life in prison Monday morning for the murder of a 38-year-old Broadview Heights woman.

Bryant Hargove Jr. pleaded guilty Monday to the charges of murder, robbery and tampering with evidence.

Hargrove Jr. will be eligible for parole after serving 18 years.

The Broadview Heights woman was murdered on June 21, 2021.
The Broadview Heights woman was murdered on June 21, 2021.((Source: GoFundMe))

Jolene Decker-Keres was found dead inside her home in the 1100 block of Royalwood Road around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 21.

Bryant Hargrove Jr.
Bryant Hargrove Jr.((Source: Broadview Heights police))

Hargrove Jr. was taken into custody on July 4.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights

Latest News

Katia Chappell (Source: U.S. Marshals)
Reward offered for capture of woman wanted for Thanksgiving Day murder
Wreaths Across America will place wreaths on the graves of fallen soldiers in over 2,500...
Ohio Gov. DeWine honors fallen service members during Wreaths Across America event
Bath and Body Works manager pepper-sprayed during robbery, Akron police say
(Source: WOIO)
2 children die in Cleveland house fire from their injuries