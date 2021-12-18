2 Strong 4 Bullies
Unknown fate for Buckeye-Shaker as hurdles challenge Cleveland neighborhood’s future

Cleveland's Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood is going through a transformation as residents push for...
Cleveland's Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood is going through a transformation as residents push for a better future.
By Avery Williams and Stannie Grimes
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BUCKEYE-SHAKER, Ohio (WOIO) - The residents of Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood are unsure of what’s ahead.

The future of Shaker Square: will Cleveland money save the historic shopping district?

With the fate of their historic shopping district in the balance, the community has united for a transformation, bringing new hope the area will return to the vibrant community it once was.

Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood in rebuilding mode

The neighborhood was formerly called Little Hungary due to its high concentration of Eastern Europeans.

Now, Buckeye-Shaker is home to a diverse array of residents with about 80% identifying as people of color.

Business helps feed next generation of Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood with kid’s cooking classes

The December edition of Building A Better CLE series takes a deeper look at the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood.

Each month, 19 News highlights different Cleveland neighborhoods, celebrating the good, spotlighting the struggles, and asking the tough questions that lead to solutions.

Seniors find holiday cheer thanks to community center in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood

Here’s what local leaders and residents had to say about the future Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood.

  • Timothy Tramble, President and CEO, St. Luke’s Foundation of Cleveland
  • Blaine Griffin, Cleveland City Council President-Elect
  • Tiffany Allen-White, Director of Community Relations, Burten, Bell, Carr Development
  • Ron Adrine, retired Cleveland Municipal Court Judge
  • Melony Butler, Executive Director of Dress for Success
  • Brandon Chrostowski, Edwins Leadership & Restaurant Institute

