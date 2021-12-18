Unknown fate for Buckeye-Shaker as hurdles challenge Cleveland neighborhood’s future

BUCKEYE-SHAKER, Ohio (WOIO) - The residents of Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood are unsure of what’s ahead.

With the fate of their historic shopping district in the balance, the community has united for a transformation, bringing new hope the area will return to the vibrant community it once was.

The neighborhood was formerly called Little Hungary due to its high concentration of Eastern Europeans.

Now, Buckeye-Shaker is home to a diverse array of residents with about 80% identifying as people of color.

The December edition of Building A Better CLE series takes a deeper look at the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood.

Each month, 19 News highlights different Cleveland neighborhoods, celebrating the good, spotlighting the struggles, and asking the tough questions that lead to solutions.

Here’s what local leaders and residents had to say about the future Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood.

Timothy Tramble, President and CEO, St. Luke’s Foundation of Cleveland

Blaine Griffin, Cleveland City Council President-Elect

Tiffany Allen-White, Director of Community Relations, Burten, Bell, Carr Development

Ron Adrine, retired Cleveland Municipal Court Judge

Melony Butler, Executive Director of Dress for Success

Brandon Chrostowski, Edwins Leadership & Restaurant Institute

