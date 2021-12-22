2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio health officials give update on COVID-19 as omicron surges across country

(KBTX)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director of the Ohio Department of Health will give an update on COVID-19 as the omicron surges as the dominant variant across the United States.

Remarks from Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff are scheduled for 11 a.m. He is expected to be joined by Ohio National Guard Major General John Harris Jr., and other hospital officials.

The Ohio Department of Health reported over 12,000 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period on Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

