Kevin Stefanski on Baker Mayfield: “I anticipate him playing”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Stefanski is expecting QB Baker Mayfield to return from COVID-19 Saturday in Green Bay.

“If he’s healthy as he’s been and he’s cleared and he’s ready to go, then I anticipate him playing,” Stefanski said Thursday.

Mayfield still needs a negative test Friday to be cleared to travel.

The Browns may also be without star defensive end Myles Garrett Saturday at Green Bay.

“{I would say he’s 50-50,” Stefanski said. “He hasn’t done anything all week, so we need to see how he progresses over the next few days here. He wants to play very badly.”

Garrett injured his groin Monday in a 16-14 loss to the Raiders but said Thursday that he expects to play.

The Browns and Packers kick off at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Tailgate 19 has you covered with all the postgame analysis Sunday at 11 a.m. on 19 News.

