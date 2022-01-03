1 dead, 1 injured after being shot in a car in Canton

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were shot while sitting inside a car in the 100 block of 17th Street N.W. on New Year’s Eve, Canton police said.

Officers were called to the scene around 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found Riquan Jennings, 25, of Canton, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

While officers were at the car, a second victim walked into Aultman Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

That victim, Enijual Toles, 20, of Massillon, told officers he was also in the car with Jennings when they were both shot by an unknown suspect.

Canton police said there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canton police at 330-489-3144.

