Student radio hosts at John Carroll University to attempt to break Guinness World Record

Zachery Sinutko and Collin Kennedy are trying to break the record for Longest Consecutive Radio Interview.
Two student radio hosts are attempting to break a Guinness World Record.
Two student radio hosts are attempting to break a Guinness World Record.
By Damon Maloney
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Zachery Sinutko and Collin Kennedy hopefully have the gift of gab.

The two student radio hosts at WJCU 88.7 FM on the campus of John Carroll University are going to attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the Longest Consecutive Radio Interview starting Feb. 5.

It’s going to be broadcast live on WJCU 88.7 FM and live streamed at www.808mixtape.wixsite.com/home.

The current record is 25 hours 26 minutes. Sinutko and Kennedy are planning to go 25 hours and 30 minutes.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

