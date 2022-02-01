Man accused of beating his 91-year-old mother to death faces South Euclid judge

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The man alleged in the murder of his 91-year-old mother is set to appear for a hearing at the South Euclid Municipal Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Arraignment for 50-year-old Marcus Henry is scheduled for 1 p.m.

**19 News will live stream the court hearing**

Henry is charged with aggravated murder in connection to the November 2019 death of his mother, Essie Mae Henry, according to South Euclid police.

One week ago, South Euclid Police got a call about a man passed out in the bushes near Warrenville Center and Colony Road. When officers arrived at about 4:30 in the afternoon, they found the body of 91-year-old Essie Mae Henry. (South Euclid Police)

Investigators said the victim was found dead in the bushes in front of the Warrensville-Colony Apartments near Warrensville Center Road in November 2019.

The victim’s son was taken into custody on Jan. 27, according to South Euclid police, months after the incident.

The medical examiner’s office said her death was ruled a homicide from blunt force injuries.

This story will be updated.

