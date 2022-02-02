Avon Lake police encourage residents to start ‘9pm routine’
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Avon Lake Police Department is encouraging residents to start a new nighttime routine to help limit crimes of opportunities throughout the city’s neighborhoods.
The department said four actions can be taken by residents and worked into a 9 p.m. routine “before turning in for the night,” including:
- Take your valuables
- Lock your car
- Lock your home
- Leave an outside light on
Signs will soon be posted around town, according to the Avon Lake Police Department, reminding residents of these steps.
