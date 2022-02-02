2 Strong 4 Bullies
Avon Lake police encourage residents to start ‘9pm routine’

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Avon Lake Police Department is encouraging residents to start a new nighttime routine to help limit crimes of opportunities throughout the city’s neighborhoods.

The department said four actions can be taken by residents and worked into a 9 p.m. routine “before turning in for the night,” including:

  1. Take your valuables
  2. Lock your car
  3. Lock your home
  4. Leave an outside light on

ALPD is encouraging everyone to start a 9pm Routine Soon you'll be seeing signs around town and more posts here...

Posted by Avon Lake Police Department on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Signs will soon be posted around town, according to the Avon Lake Police Department, reminding residents of these steps.

