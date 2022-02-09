LAKETRAN to operate fare-free Feb. 14-19 to promote mass transit

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Laketran will be offering fare-free travel to riders as part of Ohio Loves Transit Week next week.

The promotion runs from February 14-19 and officials said its aim is to celebrate the people who rely on public transit and encourage others to try it.

“Public transportation is essential to every segment of the community including businesses, health and human service agencies, municipalities, individuals and their families.” officials stated. “This has proved even truer throughout the pandemic. Laketran has continued to find safe ways to provide transportation so essential workers can get to work, homebound seniors can get food and be vaccinated, and dialysis and cancer patients have access to critical healthcare they need.”

Laketran offers three modes of services to get around Lake County, into Cuyahoga County, and to Downtown Cleveland.

Local Routes 1 – 9 operate along the major corridors of Lake County from Wickliffe to Madison from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Park-n-Ride routes offer Cleveland commuters transit from eight different Lake County locations into downtown Cleveland during morning and evening rush hours.

“We really consider mobility a basic right and want to make sure everyone can get where they need to go,” shared Laketran CEO Ben Capelle. “This past year we’ve been partnering with employers to improve job access, as well as area high schools so students can get to internships or workplace opportunities outside the classroom.”

Officials added that in Ohio, 65 public transit systems provide 80 million trips each year to riders who rely on transit to get to work, shopping, medical appointments, education and recreation.

Laketran’s Dial-a-Ride service is available to anyone in need of transportation, including seniors and people with disabilities.

To get a ride through the service, call 440-354-6100.

Dial-a-Ride reservations must be made 1-12 days in advance of a trip.

