Teen girl, man shot in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood

By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old girl and 21-year-old man were shot Sunday morning in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.

Cleveland police said the shooting took place in the 1800 block of Buhrer Avenue near West 17th Street.

Teen girl, man shot in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood(Source: WOIO)

EMS took the 17-year-old to MetroHealth in critical condition, where police said she is being treated for a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man received a gunshot wound to the hand, according to police, and was also taken to MetroHealth by EMS.

There’s no word on his condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

