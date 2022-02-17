Akron pianist featured on 19 News wins first-round of Amateur Night at the Apollo contest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wednesday night Harlem was buzzing for the return of Amateur Night at the Apollo.

The competition featured a variety of artists performing in front of an audience at the world-famous Apollo Theater in New York.

Kofi Boakye won Wednesday's Amateur Night at the Apollo contest. He's moving on to the next round. (Source: Kofi Boakye)

Akron-native Kofi Boakye was among the contestants. The pianist was featured earlier this week on 19 News as part of the station’s Black History Month series highlighting changemakers in Northeast Ohio.

Wednesday, Boakye was crowned the winner of the amateur competition’s first-round. He’ll return for the quarter finals being held March 23.

Akron's Kofi Boakye is moving on to the next round in a quest to win $20,000. (Source: Kofi Boakye)

The overall winner of Amateur Night at the Apollo will walk away with $20,000.

Boakye told 19 News if he’s wins the money it will go toward continuing his education at Berklee College of Music in Boston.

He crowdfunded to supplement a partial scholarship in order to finish his first year of classes.

But, the unforeseen coronavirus pandemic forced Boakye to pause his education.

“Right now, I’m trying to (fundraise again) to get back to Berklee. Education is key and it’s important. So, $20,000 is the grand prize, I think they can help,” Boakye said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.