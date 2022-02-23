Acting on a tip, Cleveland police say they found a body buried in a basement

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of an unknown man was found buried in the basement of a home on Cleveland’s West Side Tuesday.

According to Cleveland police, homicide detectives received a tip that an inmate at the Cuyahoga County Correction Center killed a man and buried the body at his home in the 4000 block of W. 49th Street.

Cleveland police obtained a search warrant and went to the home around 1 p.m.

Police said the body was found buried several feet under the basement floor.

Cleveland firefighters were also on scene assisting with the recovery.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now perform an autopsy on the unnamed victim.

The suspect in the crime is currently in custody on an unrelated crime.

