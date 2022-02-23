2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio governor visits Euclid police to announce funding for body cameras

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine came to Northeast Ohio on Wednesday morning to discuss funding for police body camera equipment.

The governor met with members of the Euclid Police Department and Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer-Gail to announce a grant of more than $120,000 that will help launch a new body-worn camera program for officers.

The initiative is part of a recent announcement from Gov. DeWine that awarded approximately $4.7 million that will provide funding to 109 law enforcement agencies in Ohio.

In total, the funding is expected to purchase around 1,700 new body cameras, computer equipment, software, and more.

