Galion robbery suspect on the loose, police say
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GALION, Ohio (WOIO) - Galion Police urged the community to come forward to identify the suspect of a robbery that took place in the early morning hours of Feb. 23.
Police described the suspect as a young man who is approximately 6′ tall with a thin build.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by Galion Police:
Call Det. Lt. Strange at 419-468-9111 or the TIPS line 419-468-3840 if you recognize the suspect.
