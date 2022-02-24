Galion robbery suspect on the loose, police say

GALION, Ohio (WOIO) - Galion Police urged the community to come forward to identify the suspect of a robbery that took place in the early morning hours of Feb. 23.

Police described the suspect as a young man who is approximately 6′ tall with a thin build.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by Galion Police:

Autoplay Caption

Call Det. Lt. Strange at 419-468-9111 or the TIPS line 419-468-3840 if you recognize the suspect.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.