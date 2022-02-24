Grand jury indicts driver who slammed into 2 Akron police cruisers, injuring 4 officers

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 46-year-old man who allegedly injured four Akron police officers when he hit two cruisers, was indicted by the Summit County Grand Jury.

Jjamall Williams was indicted on two counts of vehicular assault and one count of driving under suspension for the Sept. 4, 2021 accident.

According to Akron police, the four officers were assisting with a disabled vehicle in the 1000 block of E. Archwood Avenue.

Two officers were standing outside a cruiser and two others were sitting inside a cruiser when Williams, who was traveling westbound on E. Archwood Avenue, allegedly slammed into the back of one of the cruisers.

Officers said the impact pushed that cruiser into the second cruiser and struck one of the officers standing outside.

All four officers were treated at Summa Health Akron City Hospital. One officer suffered severe injuries.

Williams also had two outstanding warrants for driving under suspension, said police.

