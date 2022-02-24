AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of suspects who robbed a Walgreens is on the loose after one of them scratched and spat on an employee while trying to escape, and detectives need the community to help identify them, Akron Police confirmed.

Police said the robbery happened at 1130 S. Arlington St. around 4:45 p.m. on Feb. 21 when the two unknown suspects pushed two carts full of unpaid merchandise out of the store.

When the store manager confronted one of the suspects and asked for a receipt, the suspect became combative, police described.

One of the suspects then scratched and spit on him before leaving one of the carts of merchandise and taking off from the scene with the other, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by Akron Police:

Walgreens employee scratched, spat on in Akron robbery, police say (Akron Police)

Call Akron Police Det. W. Morris if you recognize the suspects or have any information about this crime at 330-375-2490 and mention case number 21-021078.

You can also call the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

Call 911 if you see the suspects but do not approach them.

