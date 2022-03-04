2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland robbery suspect pushed Family Dollar employee, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:47 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A robbery suspect is wanted for pushing a Family Dollar employee, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said the suspect stole numerous items from Family Dollar at 4576 W. 130th St. at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 5.

When the employee confronted the suspect, he pushed her and left without paying for the merchandise, according to police.

The Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations shared the following surveillance photos of the suspect:

Call First District Det. Reddy at 216-623-5225 and reference report #2022-033787 if you recognize him.

