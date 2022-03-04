Police reopen investigation into reports of unlawful sexual conduct on Cuyahoga Falls High School campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Students at Cuyahoga Falls High School participated in a walkout on Friday morning in support of sexual assault victims.

According to a social media post from the high school’s principal and students who participated in the protest, the walkout was in response to an alleged incident involving two students.

The principal said the school and faculty would do what they could to protect the students’ rights to participate in the walkout, which was planned for 9:21 a.m.

Police confirmed to 19 News that an investigation into allegations of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor on the grounds of Cuyahoga Falls High School was initially launched on Feb. 28.

The press release from the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department states that a 14-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man, both known students at the high school, “engaged in consensual sexual conduct” while on campus.

Police said the investigation was halted on March 2 after the girl’s mother notified detectives to say she would not be pursuing any criminal charges.

On March 4 at 2 p.m., police said they were contacted again by the 14-year-old’s mother. She indicated then that she would like to pursue charges.

A captain with the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department told 19 News on Friday afternoon that detectives have started to actively investigate the allegations again. Police said they know the identity of the 18-year-old Cuyahoga Falls High School student.

Cuyahoga Falls City Schools interim superintendent Russell Chaboudy released a statement to 19 News on Friday morning:

“Thank you for reaching out and for your questions. Yes, I can confirm that the administration is working in cooperation with the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department and students’ families to investigate an alleged incident. The District takes all allegations of any type of assault or harassment seriously; however, due to student confidentiality rights, we are not able to share details about the investigation.

We are grateful when our students and families share with us any concerns for student safety. We encourage students or family members to share any concerns or incidents with a trusted administrator, school counselor, social worker, or member of the staff. Students and families are also encouraged to use the anonymous Stay Safe. Speak Up! helpline, mobile app, or website to report any issues that affect student safety.”

Ohio law states that the age of consent is 16 years old.

