Jury finds woman guilty of beating veteran to death in East Cleveland

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury found a woman guilty of beating an elderly Navy veteran to death inside an East Cleveland AutoZone last year.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deena Calabrese presided over the trial which began March 7. The jury started deliberating Thursday, March 10 and reached a verdict the same day.

Tiffany Gardner, 40, was found guilty of murder and felonious assault.

Tiffany Gardner
Tiffany Gardner((Source: East Cleveland police))

East Cleveland police said Leonard Craddock, 70, was killed on April 14, 2021 at the AutoZone in the 15000 block of Euclid Avenue.

Leonard Craddock
Leonard Craddock

Craddock was pronounced dead at the scene.

East Cleveland police said Gardner and Craddock got into an argument inside the store.

East Cleveland AutoZone
East Cleveland AutoZone((Source: East Cleveland police))

“The last time I saw my father it was here, and we was playing cards and he was sitting on the porch,” recalled Rayshawn Craddock, the victim’s youngest son. “He was talking to my wife and he told my wife, he said, ‘my son did good.’ So we played a card game that day, and we had fun. I didn’t think that was gonna be the last time I seen my father, man.”

Gardner will be sentenced on March 31.

