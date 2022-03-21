Ohio Technical College awards new scholarships for first responders, healthcare workers, their families

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Having called Cleveland home since 1969, the Ohio Technical College (OTC) is committed to bettering its community.

College officials told 19 News they are well aware of the impact felt by families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s why OTC is thanking first responders, healthcare workers and their relatives with a new scholarship program.

The family-owned college offers degrees in a number of automotive programs including welding, collision repair, classic car restoration, rod and custom as well as high performance and racing technologies.

Many of the degrees can be earned in between 12 to 18 months, according to Mike Ambrose, the director of enrollment management and campus director at OTC.

“It got me thinking back to 9/11 when I was in New York. How everybody rallied around first responders. I think the pandemic brought that back, and just how important what these people do every day and what they sacrifice for us,” Ambrose said. “They’re not getting rich doing it. They do it for the love of human race, and we wanted to find a way to say thank you.”

The following scholarships are being offered:

Current employed first responder/front-line health care worker: OTC offers a 50% tuition scholarship to be used toward any OTC diploma or degree program.

Current, volunteer or retired first responders/front-line health care workers children and/or spouse: OTC offers a $5,000.00 scholarship to be used toward careers in technical trades

Ambrose said the scholarship may assist someone who may be looking for a career change, or perhaps someone who’s close to retirement and looking to shift their focus.

“Maybe they just want to use it for to be able to work on their own vehicle,” Ambrose said. “Maybe they have motorcycles, they’re a hobbyist or an enthusiast and they want to learn how to be a technician. We want to be able to help them go to school, alleviate as much of the burden as possible.”

Ambrose said OTC’s footing in Cleveland brings with it a responsibility to help its neighbors. One they’re happy to commit to.

“We’ve been here for 53 years. It’s now the third generation that’s involved. We have seen a lot of family members of first responders and healthcare workers come through school. They’re underappreciated and if this is a way that we can give back we want to get back,” he said. “We’re not a big corporate place that has to go through major channels to try to get something done. We want to do something, and we hope that this helps impact the lives in the community that we live in.”

Those interested in the scholarship opportunity can visit www.ohiotech.edu or call Mike Ambrose at (800) 322-7000.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.