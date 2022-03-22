2 Strong 4 Bullies
Family of 19-year-old found dead months after she went missing escorted from Warrenville Heights police station

Audreona Barnes disappeared in July 2021 and was found murdered 8 months later
By Chris Anderson and Sia Nyorkor
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Relatives and community members who knew Audreona Barnes gathered outside of the Warrensville Heights Police Department to bring more attention to the woman’s disappearance and death.

Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.(Katie Tercek)

Barnes’ body was discovered on March 17 on an apartment balcony on Warner Road in Cleveland’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police: Cleaning worker found Barnes' body wrapped in blanket on Cleveland apartment balcony

It’s unclear at this time how long the woman’s body was on the balcony.

Barnes was initially reported missing in July 2021 after being dropped off at her boyfriend’s Warner Road residence following an armed services recruiting appointment.

Missing Warrensville Heights woman found dead on same Cleveland road where she was last seen

Her boyfriend, identified by investigators as 39-year-old Bennie Washington, was arrested March 19, 2022 after the incident and charged with murder and gross abuse of a corpse.

Washington was arraigned on Tuesday morning in Cleveland Municipal Court. His bond was set at $2 million.

