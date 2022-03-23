19 News helps Cleveland Police identify porch pirate in Little Italy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An accused porch pirate is wanted for stealing packages in Little Italy, Cleveland Police confirmed, however, a 19 News story helped identify him.

The suspect’s name has not been made public yet, because they have not been formally charged with a crime.

According to the police report, an anonymous tipster identified the suspect after seeing “an article posted by Cleveland 19 news.” The source said they knew the suspect through a mutual friend.

[ Little Italy porch pirate caught on camera, Cleveland Police say ]

CPD Commander Dorothy Todd said these anonymous tips help crack cases and keep neighborhoods safe. She reminds people, if they have any information about a crime, they can definitely stay anonymous.

“One thing to remember is you call the non-emergency line which is the 621-1234 and if you block your phone number by using *67, they cannot see who the caller is,” Todd said.

Police said these thefts happened on the porches of Edgehill Road homes on March 9.

The man then took off in what appears to be a white Chrysler minivan, according to police.

This is the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Third District Community Relations:

Little Italy porch pirate caught on camera, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Police Third District Community Relations)

