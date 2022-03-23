2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

19 News helps Cleveland Police identify porch pirate in Little Italy

The suspected thief stole packages from Edgehill Road locations on March 9
By Caitlin McCarthy and Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An accused porch pirate is wanted for stealing packages in Little Italy, Cleveland Police confirmed, however, a 19 News story helped identify him.

The suspect’s name has not been made public yet, because they have not been formally charged with a crime.

According to the police report, an anonymous tipster identified the suspect after seeing “an article posted by Cleveland 19 news.” The source said they knew the suspect through a mutual friend.

[ Little Italy porch pirate caught on camera, Cleveland Police say ]

CPD Commander Dorothy Todd said these anonymous tips help crack cases and keep neighborhoods safe. She reminds people, if they have any information about a crime, they can definitely stay anonymous.

“One thing to remember is you call the non-emergency line which is the 621-1234 and if you block your phone number by using *67, they cannot see who the caller is,” Todd said.

Police said these thefts happened on the porches of Edgehill Road homes on March 9.

The man then took off in what appears to be a white Chrysler minivan, according to police.

This is the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Third District Community Relations:

Little Italy porch pirate caught on camera, Cleveland Police say
Little Italy porch pirate caught on camera, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Police Third District Community Relations)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Rioter who destroyed Cleveland business sentenced to 48 months in prison
Rioter who destroyed Cleveland business sentenced to 48 months in prison
BB gun confiscated from student’s car at Rocky River High School, police say
Kenneth Thomas
Reward out on Akron fugitive wanted for gross sexual imposition of a juvenile, police say
Carjackings have increased in Cleveland and many other cities.
Carjackings up 50 percent in Cleveland from two years ago
11-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound, Cleveland police say
11-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound, Cleveland police say