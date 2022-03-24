Ohio Department of Health issues statewide COVID-19 update

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff held a press conference Thursday morning to provide a positive update on COVID-19 in the state of Ohio.

ODH reported an additional 3,605 cases this week, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 2,666,030.

But, Dr. Vanderhoff said during the press conference that the CDC listed 80 out of the 88 counties in Ohio are “green”, which is the lowest level of transmission and concern.

“Hospitalizations have been at the lowest levels since July,” he added.

Vaccinations were also mentioned by Dr. Vanderhoff, who said that one-of-three Ohioans are not vaccinated, noting those in rural communities hold a 20 percent decrease in vaccination rates in comparison to more urban communities.

“There is still much work to be done,” he said. “A year after vaccines were made available, we have a window of opportunity to make sure Ohioans get vaccinated.”

As of March 17, approximately 62 percent of all Ohioans have been vaccinated.

The total number of deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic stands at 37,608 with 50 people admitted into intensive care units over the last week.

Cuyahoga County recorded 594 positive cases between March 3 and March 16, according to the ODH dashboard that was updated March 17.

“COVID-19 is not a thing of the past,” Dr. Vanderhoff said. “COVID-19 is not going away, but it is becoming the fabric of our lives.

“It’s something we must learn to successfully manage,” he continued. “That means we absolutely have to be prepared.”

