Summit County resident finds skeletal human remains, police say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A resident collecting firewood found human skeletal remains Friday, Springfield Township police said.

According to Sergeant Eric East, the remains were found in a wooded area near Mogadore Road and the Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway.

“It was 250 yards off the track, to my right where the remains were located. Any sense of how he may have ended up there? At this point that is still under investigation. That area is heavily wooded. It’s also near some railroad tracks and there’s is a lot of transient activity in that area. Any animal interaction, wild animals may have come to the body, chewed on it, messed with the bones, anything like that? At this point, we’re not sure. It will be up to the forensic examination to determine if the remains were disturbed any time after death.”

Springfield township police do not indicate who he was, his race, or where he’s from. They say he may have hitched a ride in one of the trains that regularly pass through here. The sergeant says there were no signs that a crime had been committed and that it looks like the body might have been here for several years.

Springfield Township Sergeant Eric East said they are working with the Summit County Medical Examiner’s office and the Mercyhurst University Department of Archaeology and Anthropology to identify the remains.

Sergeant East added there are no obvious signs of a crime being committed at the scene; however, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Robert Scherer at 330-784-1609.

