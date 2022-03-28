2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspects carjack victim at gunpoint in Cudell neighborhood, Cleveland police say

Suspects carjack victim at gunpoint in Cudell neighborhood, Cleveland police say
By Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for a group of suspects who allegedly carjacked a victim at gunpoint last week.

Cleveland police said the carjacking happened just before 3 a.m. on March 20 near the intersection of Madison Avenue and West 103rd Street.

The group ordered the victim of out their car and then stole the vehicle, according to police.

Police said the suspects were seen in the area of Madison Avenue and West Boulevard before the alleged armed robbery.

Contact Cleveland Police First District at 216-623-2534 with information.

