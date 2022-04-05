2 Strong 4 Bullies
68-year-old Akron man shoots victim in the back, police say

(WCAX)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 68-year-old Akron man is facing criminal charges after police said he shot another man in the back during an argument Monday afternoon.

According to Akron police, Robert Allen and the 41-year-old victim were outside in the 800 block of Mercer Avenue around 5:15 p.m. when the argument began.

When the victim turned to walk away, Allen shot him once in the center of his back and then fled the scene, police said.

Officers immediately rendered first aid to the victim until EMS arrived and transported him to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.

Police said the victim, whose name is not being released, is in stable condition.

Allen was arrested without incident at a home in the 600 block of Storer Avenue, police said.

He is currently charged with felonious assault.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

