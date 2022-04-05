2 Strong 4 Bullies
Wickliffe police fire bean bag at car window when driver doesn’t exit after chase (dashcam video)

By Avery Williams and Jeff Slawson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:38 AM EDT
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Wickliffe police on Monday released dashboard camera video of the pursuit that took place Friday and led officers to Solon.

According to police, a man was taken into custody following the chase through several East Side communities in bad driving conditions.

Police said the driver pulled into the parking lot of an industrial area after fleeing from officers for about 20 miles.

He initially did not exit the vehicle but did get out after police fired a beanbag gun at the car window, the video shows.

According to police, the pursuit took place after a Wickliffe officer spotted a suspicious vehicle on traveling on Lakeland Blvd.

After following the car onto the freeway, police said the officer attempted to pull it over for moving violations but the driver didn’t stop.

According to police, charges against the driver will include fleeing and eluding.

