Cleveland Metroparks launches new race series presented by CrossCountry Mortgage

By Damon Maloney
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Runners and walkers, get ready for a new race series in Cleveland.

Cleveland Metroparks is teaming with CrossCountry Mortgage for a new race and walk series. It features four unique races across the Metroparks and Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Organizers want to encourage people to get active and explore the area’s beautiful parks and attractions.

The Cleveland Metroparks Race Series kicks off with the Earth Day 5K at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on April 23 at 8:30 a.m. Pre-registration is available through April 18 and participants receive entry to the Zoo. A portion of the proceeds from the Earth Day 5K support green practices and sustainability efforts at the Zoo.

The Whiskey island 5K is July 17. Racers will explore the Whiskey Island Trail and Wendy Park Bridge as part of this new run and walk to benefit Cleveland Metroparks’ trails.

The Future For Wildlife 5K is October 9. Participants will be able to help Cleveland Metroparks Zoo secure a future for wildlife by running for conservation efforts to protect animals in the wild.

The Veterans 5K is November 12. Guests are invited to walk or run through Edgewater Beach at this inaugural race to support our nation’s veterans.

Pre-registration for each race is $30. Those who are ambitious can take the CrossCountry Mortgage challenge and sign up for all four races to save $20.

More information can be found on the Metroparks website.

