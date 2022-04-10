2 Strong 4 Bullies
City leaders break ground on new $2.9M Clark Field park project in Tremont

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday morning, Mayor Justin Bibb, Councilman Kerry McCormack, Council President Blaine A. Griffin joined dozens of people in the chilly rain to mark a special occasion: the long-awaited groundbreaking of Clark Field Park.

Residents have rallied to get Clark Field back up and running after years of neglect.

In the early 1950s, the city of Cleveland put in a football field and two baseball diamonds on the grounds, then later built a stadium, concession stands, and restrooms.

For several decades, Clark Field was the home to Lincoln High School and Cleveland Central Catholic High School football games on Friday nights and the teams used it as a practice field during the week.

Tennis courts were later added and children were enrolled in city-sponsored leagues and tournaments.

Over the years, however, the park deteriorated, causing the stadium to be demolished and the field to eventually become a dumping ground.

In 2015, the city stopped issuing permits for events and sports at the field after testing revealed the soil was contaminated.

Last November, the EPA and sewer district completed a joint $5.5 million cleanup of the contaminated ground and after years of local advocacy, a new park is in the works, featuring a new picnic shelter, ball fields, dog park and a splash pad.

Mayor Bibb said it’s been a long time coming.

“All of the community residents and activists who kept their feet on the gas to make sure this project got done. This is a true example of what community collaboration is all about,” he said.

The park is expected to be completed in 12-18 months and is estimated to cost about $2.9 million.

