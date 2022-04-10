2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man murdered just hours after his 27th birthday, police say

(Gray)
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the murder of a man killed just hours after his 27th birthday.

Raequon Williams, of Cleveland, was fatally shot early Friday morning in the 10000 block of Westchester Avenue, according to a Cleveland police report.

The report said Williams’ birthday was on Thursday, and Cleveland police confirmed he died Friday at MetroHealth.

Williams was shot around 1:45 a.m. as he was exiting a car, police said, and two unknown men began firing.

Cleveland police on Friday said the suspects were still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5464 or CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

A cash reward may be available.

