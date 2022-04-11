Drivers wanted after fatal pedestrian crash during road race, Cleveland police say (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after two drivers collided during a road race.

The 36-year-old woman, whose identity was not released, was walking around 2:25 a.m. on Superior Avenue near East 108th Street when she was fatally struck, according to police.

Police said the cars appeared to be racing and sideswiped each other while headed in the same direction.

Cleveland police: Drivers wanted after crashing during road race, killing pedestrian, fleeing (Source: Cleveland police)

One of the cars hit the woman during the collision, according to police, and both drivers fled.

Cleveland police have released surveillance video footage showing the vehicles allegedly involved in the fatal crash.

Anyone with information about the cars or the drivers is asked to contact Cleveland police.

Anonymous tips can be made to CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

