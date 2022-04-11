2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Drivers wanted after fatal pedestrian crash during road race, Cleveland police say (video)

By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after two drivers collided during a road race.

The 36-year-old woman, whose identity was not released, was walking around 2:25 a.m. on Superior Avenue near East 108th Street when she was fatally struck, according to police.

Police said the cars appeared to be racing and sideswiped each other while headed in the same direction.

Cleveland police: Drivers wanted after crashing during road race, killing pedestrian, fleeing
Cleveland police: Drivers wanted after crashing during road race, killing pedestrian, fleeing(Source: Cleveland police)

One of the cars hit the woman during the collision, according to police, and both drivers fled.

Cleveland police have released surveillance video footage showing the vehicles allegedly involved in the fatal crash.

Anyone with information about the cars or the drivers is asked to contact Cleveland police.

Anonymous tips can be made to CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)

Latest News

Clark-Fulton neighborhood residents concerned after triple shooting, steady rise in crime
Clark-Fulton neighborhood residents concerned after triple shooting, steady rise in crime
City leaders break ground on new $2.9M Clark Field park project in Tremont
City leaders break ground on new $2.9M Clark Field park project in Tremont
Lake County companies host Saturday job fair for people with developmental disabilities
Lake County companies host Saturday job fair for people with developmental disabilities
19 First alert Weather Update 10pm 4/9/22
19 First Alert Weather Update 10pm 4/9/22
Cuyahoga County Jail (Source: WOIO)
Inmate dies after collapsing at the Cuyahoga County Jail