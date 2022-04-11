Reward offered for man wanted by 8 Northeast Ohio police agencies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of fugitive Otha Deante Montgomery.

Montgomery, 25, is wanted by Eastlake police for kidnapping, Wickliffe police for aggravated assault and Painesville police for felonious assault, said the U.S. Marshals.

According to the U.S. Marshals, he also has additional warrants from Willoughby police, Willowick police, Willoughby Hills police, Stark County Sheriff deputies and Lake County Sheriff deputies.

Montgomery is a Black man, about 5′11″ and weighing about 185 pounds, said the U.S. Marshals.

The U.S. Marshals added he was last known to be living in the Painesville area.

Anyone with information about Montgomery should call 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833)

