SCAM ALERT: Strongsville police warn residents of caller demanding gift cards to resolve fake warrants

Source: Strongsville Police Department
By Devin Higgins
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are notifying residents to use caution after receiving multiple reports of someone calling and claiming to be an officer with the Strongsville Police Department.

According to officials, the caller speaks with “a southern accent,” and states the recipient has an outstanding warrant for their arrest, which can only be resolved through the purchase of gift cards.

“This is a scam,” officials stated. “No law enforcement agency will accept gift cards as bond.”

Anyone who has received one of these calls is advised to contact Strongsville police at 440-238-7373.

