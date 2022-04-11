2 Strong 4 Bullies
Wickliffe police identify suspect in social media school shooting threat

((Source: Wickliffe City School District))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Wickliffe police detectives announced Monday afternoon they have identified the person who made a threatening post on Snapchat Sunday.

The threat referenced a potential shooting at Wickliffe Middle School either Monday or Wednesday of this week.

UPDATE ON PREVIOUS SCHOOL POST Investgating Detectives have identified a suspect who made the snap chat post yesterday....

Posted by Wickliffe Police Department on Monday, April 11, 2022

According to detectives, the investigation is ongoing and charges will be forthcoming in the near future.

Police added the incident was “taken seriously and dealt with swiftly” and there was extra police presence at the schools Monday morning.

