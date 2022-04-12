2 Strong 4 Bullies
24-year-old Rumpke driver killed in crash on I-490

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(woio)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the Rumpke driver killed in the crash on I-490 Monday afternoon as Christopher Kollm, 24, of Brunswick.

Christopher M Kollm
Christopher M Kollm((Source: Facebook))

The accident happened around 5 p.m. Monday near the merge of I-490 Eastbound to I-77 Southbound in Cleveland.

Cleveland police said Kollm was traveling eastbound on I-490 when an unknown vehicle swerved in his lane, causing him to hit the brakes.

According to police, Kollm then lost control on the wet pavement, traveled off the right side of the road and went up the embankment before hitting the bridge abutment.

The truck rotated and flipped before stopping, police said.

Police added the accident remains under investigation.

Rumpke Waste and Recycling released the following statement regarding the incident.

“At Rumpke we’re family. This is an extremely difficult time for all of us and we take this very personally. Our hearts are broken, and we are praying for anyone touched by today’s accident,” said Randy Broadright, area safety manager at Rumpke. “Nothing is more important than the well-being and safety of our team, we appreciate the quick response of the emergency teams and will continue to work with them to determine what happened here today,” added Broadright.

