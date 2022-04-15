2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Gov. Mike DeWine diagnosed with COVID-19

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine delivers the 2022 State of the State address.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine delivers the 2022 State of the State address.(GovMikeDeWine | Twitter)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the governor’s office announced on Friday.

DeWine was diagnosed by his personal physician after experiencing mild symptoms such as a runny nose, headache, body aches, and a sore throat, a spokesperson says.

It’s the first time DeWine has contracted COVID-19 despite being exposed twice previously, first in November 2021, then in December the same year.

The governor received a monoclonal antibody treatment early Friday evening.

He is currently quarantined, per the Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 diagnosis protocol.

First Lady Fran DeWine has tested negative and is not experiencing symptoms, the spokesperson says.

Both the governor and first lady are fully vaccinated and boosted.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase

Latest News

BA.2 otherwise know as "stealth omicron" is on the rise in Ohio.
Ohio seeing slight increase in COVID cases after weeks of better numbers
Recreational tourism is expected to continue to rebound this spring, summer and fall in Lake...
Lake County tourism makes post-COVID recovery due to strength of wineries
A massive wall of bubbles spill out from Sippo Creek into the backyard of Heather Rochelle.
Mystery bubbles found in Northeast Ohio determined to be non-hazardous, officials say
A new race series is coming to Cleveland starting in April to encourage people to exercise and...
Cleveland Metroparks launches new race series presented by CrossCountry Mortgage