Gov. Mike DeWine diagnosed with COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the governor’s office announced on Friday.

DeWine was diagnosed by his personal physician after experiencing mild symptoms such as a runny nose, headache, body aches, and a sore throat, a spokesperson says.

It’s the first time DeWine has contracted COVID-19 despite being exposed twice previously, first in November 2021, then in December the same year.

The governor received a monoclonal antibody treatment early Friday evening.

He is currently quarantined, per the Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 diagnosis protocol.

First Lady Fran DeWine has tested negative and is not experiencing symptoms, the spokesperson says.

Both the governor and first lady are fully vaccinated and boosted.

