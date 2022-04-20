Police investigate driver who was seen going in reverse on I-71 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver was spotted traveling in reverse along the side of a Northeast Ohio interstate overnight.

19 News crews captured video from the scene where the suspected driver was stopped on I-71 in the northbound lanes near West 150th Street.

Wrong-way driver going South in the Northbound lanes I71N at W150th. No reported injuries. pic.twitter.com/PlyssouLZT — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) April 20, 2022

There were no injuries reported as a result of the suspected reverse-direction driver. Police have not said at this time if the driver was charged with any crimes.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.