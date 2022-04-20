Police investigate driver who was seen going in reverse on I-71 in Cleveland
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:53 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver was spotted traveling in reverse along the side of a Northeast Ohio interstate overnight.
19 News crews captured video from the scene where the suspected driver was stopped on I-71 in the northbound lanes near West 150th Street.
There were no injuries reported as a result of the suspected reverse-direction driver. Police have not said at this time if the driver was charged with any crimes.
