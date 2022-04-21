2 Strong 4 Bullies
Macedonia police arrest man, woman after chase in stolen car

(Staff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT
MACEDONIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and woman were arrested Thursday morning after leading Macedonia officers on a chase in a stolen car, police said.

Macedonia police said their Flock Camera System notified them of a stolen vehicle heading westbound on State Route 82 around 8:33 a.m.

Officers quickly located the vehicle parked in the Target parking lot.

While officers were in the parking lot, they said a man was seen running out of the store with stolen merchandise.

The man then jumped into the stolen car and drove off, police said.

According to police, the driver refused to stop for them in the parking lot and there was short chase down State Route 82, before he crashed attempting to get onto I-271.

Police said charges are pending against both the man and a female passenger.

