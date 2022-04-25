2 Strong 4 Bullies
Electrical vault fire on West Mill Street in Akron causes numerous power outages

(Source: Akron Fire Department)
(Source: Akron Fire Department)
By Brian Koster
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the City of Akron, there was an underground electrical vault fire on W. Mill St. Sunday evening that has caused numerous power outages on several streets in the downtown area.

The fire has been put out and crews are now working to restore power.

According to FirstEnergy, the outage was caused by an issue with an underground streetlight connection that caught underground power lines on fire.

FirstEnergy currently expects to have customers back up and running by 10 p.m.

The city has asked to please use caution when traveling in these areas. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

There are currently 175 FirstEnergy customers without power on the following streets.

Cascade Plaza

Dart Ave.

E. Exchange St.

W. Exchange St.

E. Market St.

W. Market St.

E. Mill St.

W. Mill St.

N. High St.

S. High St.

N. Main St.

S. Main St

S. Broadway

University Ave.

