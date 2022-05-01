2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lorain police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

By Avery Williams
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police are searching for a suspect the department called “armed and dangerous” after he allegedly killed a 35-year-old man.

Joshua Martinez, 24, is wanted for the murder of Gerardo Massari, according to police.

Lorain police say Joshua Martinez, 24, is wanted for the murder of Gerardo Massari, 35.
Lorain police say Joshua Martinez, 24, is wanted for the murder of Gerardo Massari, 35.(Source: Lorain Police Department)

Officers found Massari, of Lorain, shot around 10 p.m. Saturday in an alley behind the 1200 block of Oberlin Avenue.

The 35-year-old died from his injuries after being taken to Lorain Mercy Hospital, according to police.

Lorain police said their investigation led to Martinez and an arrest warrant was issued.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mike Shamblin at 440-204-2105.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Victims of crime gather in Indenpence for healing conference; 19 News reporter honored
Victims of crime gather in Indenpence for healing conference; 19 News reporter honored
19 News' Michelle Nicks honored at the Victims of Crime Healing Conference and Retreat in...
Victims of crime gather in Independence for healing conference; 19 News reporter honored
Ohio man charged with 6th OVI, highway patrol says
Motorcycle driver dies after crash in Wayne County