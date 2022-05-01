Lorain police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police are searching for a suspect the department called “armed and dangerous” after he allegedly killed a 35-year-old man.

Joshua Martinez, 24, is wanted for the murder of Gerardo Massari, according to police.

Officers found Massari, of Lorain, shot around 10 p.m. Saturday in an alley behind the 1200 block of Oberlin Avenue.

The 35-year-old died from his injuries after being taken to Lorain Mercy Hospital, according to police.

Lorain police said their investigation led to Martinez and an arrest warrant was issued.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mike Shamblin at 440-204-2105.

