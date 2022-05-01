Man drives away after crashing into Cleveland business, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police started an investigation after a man drove his car into a Cleveland business on May 1, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

The incident happened at 3:58 p.m. when a man drove his silver Chevrolet Impala through the front of the Discounts-R-Us location at 2459 E. 55th St., police said.

A local bystander was almost hit in the crash, according to the store’s security footage.

After crashing his car, the man took off from the area and went north on E. 55th, police confirmed.

The car and its owner have not been found, according to police.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new details are released.

